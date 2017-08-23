Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Fighting for targets
Boyd had two catches for 45 yards in the Bengals' preseason loss to the Chiefs on Saturday.
The 2016 second-round pick out of Pitt has been under the radar when evaluating the Bengals' target share, but rookie John Ross will probably be brought along slowly given his inexperience and his shoulder injury. Boyd will most often work in the slot and could produce more than Ross and starter (for now) Brandon LaFell.
