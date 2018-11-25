Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Finds end zone after Dalton injury
Boyd caught seven of eight targets for 85 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-20 loss to the Browns.
After Andy Dalton exited with a thumb injury, Boyd caught a 28-yard touchdown from backup quarterback Jeff Driskel. That touchdown not only helped Boyd's owners this week, but it should also give them some peace of mind should Dalton miss the Week 13 tilt against the Broncos.
