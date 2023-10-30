Boyd brought in all three targets for 40 yards and a touchdown and rushed once for 16 yards in the Bengals' 31-17 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Boyd finished third in receiving yards on the afternoon behind position mates Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and he also recorded his second touchdown of the campaign on a seven-yard grab in the first quarter. Boyd remains a clear complementary option as long as his two aforementioned teammates are healthy in front of him, but it's worth noting he'd logged at least nine targets in five consecutive contests prior to seeing that streak snapped Sunday.