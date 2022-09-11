Boyd caught four passes for 33 yards and one touchdown on seven targets against Pittsburgh on Sunday.

Boyd nearly had a second touchdown in the fourth quarter but was headhunted on the play and couldn't hold on through the hit, which drew a flag. It would have been nice to see Boyd step up more with Tee Higgins (concussion) leaving the game early, but it could have gone worse. Boyd will need to contribute more if Higgins can't give it a go in Week 2, when the Bengals will try to take out their frustrations in Dallas.