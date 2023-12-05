Boyd secured five of seven targets for 37 yards in the Bengals' 34-31 overtime win over the Jaguars on Monday night. He also rushed once for five yards.

Boyd finished third in receptions and receiving yards on the night, playing his trademark short-area role while returning to his customary No. 3 receiver duties thanks to Tee Higgins' availability after a three-game absence. Boyd's catch total was his second highest since Week 6, but he'll remain in a relatively low-upside role during a Week 14 home battle against the Colts.