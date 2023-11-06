Boyd caught three of his five targets for 56 yards in Sunday's 24-18 win over the Bills.

Boyd finished in a tie for fourth on Joe Burrow's target rankings Sunday, but he managed to rip one of his three receptions for 32 yards to finish second behind Tee Higgins for total yardage. The 56 yards also represents a new single-game high for the 29-year-old through eight games this season. Boyd appears to be heating up alongside Burrow after scoring a touchdowns in consecutive games leading up to Sunday's solid effort. The veteran slot man's fantasy stock is pointing upwards heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Texans next Sunday.