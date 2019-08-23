Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Gearing up for large role

Boyd caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 25-23 preseason loss to the Giants.

Boyd wasn't too busy in this one, but that's going to change once the regular season comes around. After breaking out with 76 catches for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, Boyd is expected to be a major part of Cincinnati's passing game, especially if A.J. Green (ankle) isn't ready to start the season.