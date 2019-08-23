Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Gearing up for large role
Boyd caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Thursday's 25-23 preseason loss to the Giants.
Boyd wasn't too busy in this one, but that's going to change once the regular season comes around. After breaking out with 76 catches for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns in 2018, Boyd is expected to be a major part of Cincinnati's passing game, especially if A.J. Green (ankle) isn't ready to start the season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Newton hurt ankle against Patriots
Cam Newton hurt his left ankle at New England in preseason play. It's the same ankle that was...
-
What to watch in Preseason Week 3
Week 3 of the preseason is commonly thought of as the dress rehearsal for the regular season....
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Buy the Duke
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football breakouts...
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...