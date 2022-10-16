Boyd corralled all six of his targets for 66 yards in Sunday's 30-26 win over the Saints.

Tee Higgins (ankle) was able to suit up after being listed as a game-time decision, which pushed Boyd back into his usual spot at third on the receiver depth chart. The veteran finished third in targets and second and receiving yardage for Cincinnati. Boyd can certainly produce starter-worthy stat lines -- even as an auxiliary option for Joe Burrow -- but his ceiling feels capped when both of the Bengals' starting wideouts are healthy. That appears the be the scenario for Boyd heading into a matchup against the Falcons net Sunday.