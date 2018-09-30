Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Has 323 receiving yards in last three games
Boyd turned 15 targets into 11 catches for 100 yards in Sunday's 37-36 win over Atlanta.
No other Bengal saw more than eight targets, including A.J. Green, who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the final seconds. While Green is still the bigger red-zone threat, Boyd has established plenty of value for himself with 323 yards and two touchdowns over the past three weeks. He'll be in the flex conversation at minimum against the Dolphins in Week 5.
