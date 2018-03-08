Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Has charges dismissed
Boyd had charges dropped from a July 12 car accident in Pittsburgh, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Last summer, a vehicle registered to Boyd was found wrecked and unattended at 3 a.m. A search of the car revealed some bottles of alcohol and vape pens that tested positive for THC. Although one of Boyd's friends accepted fault for the incident and was charged, the wideout was facing a charge of possessing a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia, which was dismissed Wednesday. During the preliminary hearing, Boyd also had charges of failing to notify police of a change in address and operation of an unsafe vehicle reduced to traffic citations. With the legal situation behind him, he'll be aiming to bounce back from a second season rife with inconsistency and a knee injury, containing him to 22 catches (on 32 targets) for 225 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
