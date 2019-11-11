Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Hauls in six passes in loss
Boyd caught six of eight targets for 62 total yards during Sunday's 49-13 loss to Baltimore.
The Bengals offense was quiet for the most part in Ryan Finley's debut, but Boyd did manage to reel in a nice 24-yard pass over the middle early in the second half. The Bengals have played an ugly brand of football this season, but Boyd has still kept value by hauling in at least five passes in seven of nine games, though he has just one touchdown on the season. That share may slip when and if A.J. Green (ankle) returns, but that timetable remains unclear after Green's setback this week. Next up is a Raiders defense that has been porous against the pass this season.
