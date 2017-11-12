Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Healthy inactive Sunday

Boyd (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Titans, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.

Boyd has missed the Bengals' last three games with a knee injury, but he practiced throughout the week and was omitted from the injury report Friday, indicating that he'll a healthy inactive. Though he opened the season as the Bengals' No. 3 wideout, Boyd had struggled to offer much utility in that role, hauling in six of nine targets for 43 yards. It appears head coach Marvin Lewis views Josh Malone and rookie first-round pick John Ross as better bets than Boyd to have roles in the club's offensive game plan.