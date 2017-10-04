Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to 15 yards
Boyd caught both of his targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 31-7 win over Cleveland.
The Bengals seemed to finally find a groove on Sunday, but Boyd wasn't part of the action as A.J. Green, Tyler Kroft, and Giovani Bernard all made big plays. Boyd was on the field for 39 of 64 offensive plays and still saw just two looks. Things are only going to get worse when rookie speedster John Ross, who is week to week, returns to the lineup
