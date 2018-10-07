Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to 44 yards by Dolphins
Boyd caught four of seven targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 27-17 win over Miami.
Boyd was due to come back down to earth sometime after racking up 323 yards and two touchdowns over the previous three games, but Cincinnati's No. 2 wide receiver remains a viable fantasy option most weeks. The upcoming Week 6 tilt against a porous Pittsburgh secondary is certainly no exception.
