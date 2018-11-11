Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to three catches against Saints
Boyd was held to three catches for 65 yards on four targets in the Bengals' loss to the Saints.
Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton was under pressure most of the day, getting sacked four times, which limited the time Boyd had to get open in this one. It doesn't figure to get any easier for Boyd next week in Baltimore.
