Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Held to three catches
Boyd caught three of six targets for 33 yards in Monday night's 27-3 loss to the Steelers.
Boyd's worst performance of the campaign came amid an atrocious showing from the Bengals offense overall. After three straight games with double-digit targets, Boyd still tied for the team lead Monday, but narrowly trailed Auden Tate (50) and John Ross (36) in receiving yards. Assuming Cincinnati doesn't allow eight sacks again in Week 5, Boyd should be afforded more looks against the Cardinals, whose pass defense has struggled with top cornerback Patrick Peterson suspended.
