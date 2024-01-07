Boyd caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 31-14 win over the Browns. He finishes the season 67 catches for 667 yards and two touchdowns on 98 targets.
Boyd didn't miss a game but finished with his lowest yardage and touchdown totals since 2017. The veteran slot receiver will be a free agent this offseason after spending his first eight NFL seasons in Cincinnati.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Targeted twice in loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Five catches in Week 16 loss•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Plays hero in overtime•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Cleared for Saturday's game•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Logs another limited listing•
-
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Limited in first Week 15 practice•