Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Hopes to stay in Cincinnati long-term
Boyd is entering the final year of his rookie contract but hopes to remain with the Bengals long-term, Joe Danneman of FOX 19 Cincinnati reports. "I show it. I'm here practicing every day to show (the organization) I care about them. I believe I've showed I want to be here," the receiver said.
The Bengals finally got a worthwhile return on investment from Boyd after a season in which he broke out for 1028 yards and seven touchdowns on 76 receptions. With John Ross proving to be a disappointment thus far and A.J. Green on the final year of his own deal, it wouldn't be a surprise if Cincinnati eventually locks up the 25-year-old Boyd at some point before he hits the open market next offseason. It's convenient to think he could get a deal similar to that of a receiver picked 15 slots ahead of Boyd in the 2016 NFL Draft, Sterling Shepard, who got a four-year, $41 million contract from the Giants this spring. Working in Boyd's favor is that he appears fully healthy after undergoing minor knee surgery this offseason and is participating in team drills during this week's minicamp, according to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site.
