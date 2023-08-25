Boyd is aiming for 1,000 yards this season, though he also said teammates Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are better than ever, Charlie Godsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

One of the issues for Boyd is that the Bengals have moved Chase and Higgins into the slot more and more often as they and QB Joe Burrow (calf) have increasingly mastered coach Zac Taylor's offense over the years. The grey cloud hanging over Cincinnati is Burrow's preseason injury, potentially leaving things in the hands of Trevor Siemian or Jake Browning for Week 1 at Cleveland. Either way, Boyd is Option C in a prolific offense and should remain one of the league's better No. 3 receivers in his age-28/29 season.