Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Huge effort after Green goes down
Boyd caught six of seven targets for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding a five-yard rush in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Carolina.
Boyd came alive after fellow wideout A.J. Green left the contest with a groin injury in the third quarter, catching a 27-yard touchdown later in the third before adding a 49-yard grab in the fourth. If Green can't go in Atlanta next week, Boyd would presumably be quarterback Andy Dalton's favorite target against a vulnerable Falcons secondary.
