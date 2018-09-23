Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Huge effort after Green goes down

Boyd caught six of seven targets for 132 yards and a touchdown while adding a five-yard rush in Sunday's 31-21 loss to Carolina.

Boyd came alive after fellow wideout A.J. Green left the contest with a groin injury in the third quarter, catching a 27-yard touchdown later in the third before adding a 49-yard grab in the fourth. If Green can't go in Atlanta next week, Boyd would presumably be quarterback Andy Dalton's favorite target against a vulnerable Falcons secondary.