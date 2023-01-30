site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Hurts thigh in KC
Boyd (thigh) is questionable to return to Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs.
Boyd was injured in the first half after accruing 40 yards on two catches. He didn't join the rest of Cincinnati's offense to begin the second half.
