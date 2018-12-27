Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Idle for another practice
Boyd (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
Boyd has followed up an absence in the Week 16 loss to the Browns with no activity in practices Wednesday and Thursday. At this point, his chances of making it back for Sunday's season finale against the Steelers appear remote, but the Bengals will likely wait and see what he's able to do (or not do) at Friday's practice before making a ruling on his status.
