Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Iffy for Week 17

Boyd (knee) was not spotted at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With the Bengals 6-9, it doesn't make sense to rush Boyd back, so he's looking pretty iffy for Sunday's season finale against the Steelers. If he sits out the contest, John Ross, Cody Core and Alex Erickson would be in line to head the Bengals' depleted pass-catching corps in Week 17.