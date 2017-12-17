Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Inactive for Week 15

Boyd (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Boyd's healthy scratch is yet another black mark in what has been a dreadful season for the second-year wideout, who was held to just one catch for 15 yards on four targets in last week's blowout loss to the Bears. Even with receiver John Ross (knee) failing to make an impact in his rookie campaign before hitting injured reserve, Boyd hasn't been able to gain much traction in the passing game behind A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell. Boyd's injury issues and lack of productivity when he's been able to play seem to have enabled Josh Malone and Alex Erickson to surpass him on the depth chart.