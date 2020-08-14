Boyd, who is one of 11 NFL wide receivers with 1,000 or more receiving yards in each of the past two seasons, figures to see fewer double-teams out of the gate this season with the return to health of top wideout A.J. Green, ESPN's Ben Baby reports.

With Green missing the entire season with an ankle injury, Boyd was the Bengals' unquestioned top target in 2019, a context that yielded 148 targets (tied for the sixth highest in the league) and 90 catches. With Green back in the mix, Boyd may not enjoy quite the volume he did last year, but with a fair amount of defensive focus likely to shift to Green, Boyd should continue to see his share of looks out of the slot. Moreover, the Bengals are on track to start No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow this season, and though the rookie QB is brimming with upside, Boyd could well end up being an on-field security blanket for the young signal caller in 2020.