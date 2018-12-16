Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Knee issue doesn't appear serious

Boyd downplayed the knee issue that forced him out of Sunday's 30-16 win over the Raiders, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports. "I was just banged up a little bit," Boyd noted afterward. "Nothing too serious or anything anyone should worry about. I think I'll be ready to go next week for sure."

Prior to his exit from Sunday's game, Boyd caught four of his five targets for 38 yards and a TD. We'll revisit his status no later than Wednesday, once the Bengals begin their practice preparations for their Week 16 contest in Cleveland.