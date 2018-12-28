Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Lands on IR
Boyd (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bengals.
Boyd's placement on IR is presumably not indicative of any setbacks with his MCL injury. Rather, he simply wasn't going to play Sunday against the Steelers and the move has allowed the Bengals to promote fellow wide receiver Hunter Sharp from their practice squad. Prior to suffering his injury, the 2016 second-rounder enjoyed a breakout campaign, hauling in 76 of his 108 targets for 1,028 yards and seven TDs in 14 games. Looking ahead to next season, the Bengals' 2019 wideout corps is slated to be headed by A.J. Green (foot) and Boyd, with speedy John Ross a candidate to carve out a larger role in the Cincinnati offense in his third NFL season.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings and strategy
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
You don't just need to know who to play in Week 17 - you need to know who is playing. Jamey...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Make sure you're setting the right lineup for the season finale as Dave Richard goes through...