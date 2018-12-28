Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Lands on IR

Boyd (knee) has been placed on IR by the Bengals.

Boyd's placement on IR is presumably not indicative of any setbacks with his MCL injury. Rather, he simply wasn't going to play Sunday against the Steelers and the move has allowed the Bengals to promote fellow wide receiver Hunter Sharp from their practice squad. Prior to suffering his injury, the 2016 second-rounder enjoyed a breakout campaign, hauling in 76 of his 108 targets for 1,028 yards and seven TDs in 14 games. Looking ahead to next season, the Bengals' 2019 wideout corps is slated to be headed by A.J. Green (foot) and Boyd, with speedy John Ross a candidate to carve out a larger role in the Cincinnati offense in his third NFL season.