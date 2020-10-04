Boyd caught seven of eight targets for 90 yards and added a four-yard rush in Sunday's 33-25 win over the Jaguars.

Boyd had a would-be 16-yard touchdown nullified by a holding penalty in the first quarter, but he still delivered a nice performance, leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yards. After catching only four balls for 33 yards in Week 1, Boyd has exploded for 287 yards and a touchdown on 24 receptions over the past three games, coinciding with three consecutive 300-yard passing performances from rookie quarterback Joe Burrow. Boyd's the leading option in what has turned into a surprisingly high-octane passing attack heading into a Week 5 trip to Baltimore.