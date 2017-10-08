Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Leaves game with knee injury
Boyd will not return to Sunday's game against the Bills with a right knee injury, Jay Morrison of the Dayton Daily News reports.
The Bengals started the game with John Ross (knee) and Josh Malone inactive, leaving Alex Erickson and Cody Core likely to see increased snaps with Boyd unable to return.
