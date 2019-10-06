Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Lights up Cardinals defense
Boyd corralled 10 of 14 targets for 123 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona.
Boyd has once again been a tremendous high-floor option, with six or more receptions in four games already in 2019. His touchdown catch snapped a four-game drought, and the 123 receiving yards were his most since Week 8 of last season. With A.J. Green (ankle) remaining week-to-week but not yet returned, and John Ross (shoulder) landing on injured reserved Wednesday, Boyd will continue to be a viable fantasy threat by virtue of a high-volume target share. In Week 6 he and the Bengals' receiving corps will be opposing a Ravens defense that contained Pittsburgh to 203 passing yards as a team, but allowed JuJu Smith-Schuster to rack up seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...