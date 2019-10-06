Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Lights up Cardinals defense

Boyd corralled 10 of 14 targets for 123 receiving yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 loss to Arizona.

Boyd has once again been a tremendous high-floor option, with six or more receptions in four games already in 2019. His touchdown catch snapped a four-game drought, and the 123 receiving yards were his most since Week 8 of last season. With A.J. Green (ankle) remaining week-to-week but not yet returned, and John Ross (shoulder) landing on injured reserved Wednesday, Boyd will continue to be a viable fantasy threat by virtue of a high-volume target share. In Week 6 he and the Bengals' receiving corps will be opposing a Ravens defense that contained Pittsburgh to 203 passing yards as a team, but allowed JuJu Smith-Schuster to rack up seven receptions for 75 yards and a touchdown Sunday.