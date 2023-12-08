Boyd (ankle) had a lot of reps at practice Friday and coach Zac Taylor expects the wide receiver to play Sunday against the Colts, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Boyd was added to the injury report after a limited practice Thursday, but it's possible the slot receiver could avoid Friday's injury report if he logs a full practice. Even if he carries a designation into Sunday's game, Friday's activity coupled with the coach's optimism suggest Boyd is likely to suit up against Indianapolis barring a setback.