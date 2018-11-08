Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Likely top target for Week 10
Boyd is expected to serve as Cincinnati's No. 1 receiver for at least the next two weeks while A.J. Green (toe) is unavailable, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.
Boyd has already been averaging 8.3 targets per game this season while routinely logging high offensive snap shares, but the absence of Green theoretically affords him the opportunity to take his production to greater heights. The Bengals won't count on Boyd to pick up all of the 9.5 targets per game that have fallen to Green this season, but as one of the few healthy pass catchers on the roster that has shown a quality connection with Andy Dalton, the third-year wideout's fantasy value looks to be on the rise. In addition to Boyd, second-year wideout John Ross (groin) should pick up a fair share of the slack while Green is sidelined, with depth options Alex Erickson, Cody Core, Josh Malone and Auden Tate all potentially seeing heightened involvement as well. At least in Week 10, the receivers shouldn't face much competition for looks from the Bengals' other skill-position players beyond starting running back Joe Mixon and starting tight end C.J. Uzomah (shoulder), as Giovani Bernard (knee) and Tyler Kroft (foot) both seem to trending toward sitting out or being limited in the contest.
