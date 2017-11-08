Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Limited at practice Wednesday

Boyd (knee) practiced in a limited fashion Wednesday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

With A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell (hamstring) in front of him on the Bengals' wideout depth chart, Boyd's fantasy upside these days is modest, even when he does suit up. He's been limited to just six catches for 43 yards over the course of four games played this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories