Boyd recorded six receptions on eight targets for 41 yards in Week 10 against the Steelers.

Boyd finished second on the team with eight targets but tallied his lowest yardage total since Week 1. While he converted a high percentage of his opportunities into receptions, he managed only catch of greater than 10 yards. Even with this disappointing performance, Boyd continues to showcase a very high floor as he has at least four receptions in every game this season. He'll draw another tough matchup in Week 11 against a Washington defense that has effectively limited opposing pass-catchers this season.