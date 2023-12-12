Boyd (foot/ankle) was listed as a limited participant on Tuesday's estimated practice report, Jay Morrison of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.

Cincinnati held a walk-through session to kick off Week 15 prep, but if the team had taken the field for a traditional practice, Boyd would have had some restrictions. The wideout was listed as questionable leading up to this past Sunday's game against the Colts due to the ankle issue, but he suited up and finished with two catches for 23 yards on three targets while playing 31 of the Bengals' 60 snaps on offense in the 34-14 win. Provided he didn't experience any setbacks coming out of that contest, Boyd should be ready to play this coming Saturday in a Week 15 matchup with the Vikings.