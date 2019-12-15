Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Limited to 26 yards

Boyd caught three of seven targets for 26 yards during Sunday's 34-13 loss to the Patriots.

Sunday snapped a nice little three-game run for Boyd during which he caught five passes per game, scored twice and averaged 80.7 total yards per contest. As the top receiver for a team that frequently plays from behind, Boyd is one of the few Bengals worth considering from a fantasy perspective. The Patriots possess one of the top pass defenses in the league, so Boyd can be forgiven for a bit of a clunker. Cincinnati plays a struggling Miami squad Week 16, making Boyd a solid-but-not-spectacular play.