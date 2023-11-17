Boyd brought in three of six targets for 22 yards in the Bengals' 34-20 loss to the Ravens on Thursday night.
Despite the fact Tee Higgins (hamstring) missed a second straight game, Boyd couldn't come close to replicating the 117-yard performance he posted against the Texans in Week 10 during his teammate's first absence. Outside of Boyd's stellar output in that contest, he's had a quiet season, and he's now recorded a modest three receptions in three of the past four games. Boyd is likely to return to his usual No. 3 receiver role in a Week 12 home matchup against the Steelers on Sunday, Nov. 26, a game Higgins figures to be available given the extra recovery time afforded.
