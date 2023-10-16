Boyd recorded seven receptions on seven targets for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-13 win over Seattle.

Boyd has seen at least seven targets in each of his five games, and that continued Sunday even with Tee Higgins (ribs) back in the mix. He managed his first touchdown of the season on an eight-yard catch late in the first quarter, though he has still managed to surpass 50 receiving yards only once this season. With Boyd's role primarily being limited to short areas of the field, his fantasy value is limited even when considering his consistent volume.