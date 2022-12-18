Boyd (finger) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

The same goes for fellow wideout Tee Higgins (hamstring), which bolsters a Bengals' passing offense that will be minus top tight end Hayden Hurst. In that context, Boyd -- who was limited to just two snaps in Week 14 after suffering a dislocated finger -- figures to profile as the team's No. 3 target versus Tampa Bay behind Ja'Marr Chase and Higgins, barring any in-game setbacks. It remains to be seen how much, if at all, Boyd is hampered by his finger injury, but it's worth noting the 29-year-old was listed as a full practice participant Friday.