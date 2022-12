Boyd (finger) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest against Tampa Bay after being listed as a full practice participant Friday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

As is Tee Higgins (hamstring), which makes the status of the two wideouts worth confirming in advance of Sunday's 4:25 ET kickoff. That said, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site relays that coach Zac Taylor, as well as both players, has expressed optimism that the duo will be active this weekend.