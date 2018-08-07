Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Listed second on depth chart

Boyd is listed as the Bengals' #2 wide receiver on their initial depth chart, ahead of John Ross, Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com reports.

Boyd will slide into the slot whenever the Bengals go with three wides, but the implication for now is that Boyd will be out there instead of Ross when they only use two wide receivers. That said, this is just the initial depth chart and lots can change through the preseason and even the beginning of the regular season.