Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Looking good in camp

Boyd has been having a strong training camp to date, the Bengals' official site reports. "I think this is the best he's looked since he's been here. I'm excited about that," QB Andy Dalton said of the third-year wideout.

Boyd, who hauled in 54 passes as a rookie, was limited to 22 catches for 225 yards and two TDs in 10 games last year. He did finish the 2017 campaign on a high note, scoring a last-minute game-winning TD in the Bengals' Week 17 win over the Ravens, en route to logging a season-high 91 receiving yards. With Boyd's growing chemistry with Dalton on display in camp, the 2016 second-rounder is making a case for a key role in the team's passing attack following the release of veteran Brandon LaFell, who logged 88 targets last season. With that in mind, Boyd's primary competition for opportunities behind top wideout A.J. Green is speedy 2017 first-rounder John Ross, who is also having a strong summer.