Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Looking shaky for Week 17

Boyd (knee) wasn't spotted at practice Wednesday, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

With the Bengals sitting at 6-9 and removed from playoff contention, there might not be much upside in bringing Boyd back for Sunday's season finale against the Steelers. If he fails to get back on the practice field the next two days and is ruled out for a second straight game, John Ross, Cody Core and Alex Erickson would head the Bengals' depleted receiver corps in Week 17.

