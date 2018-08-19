Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Loses fumble versus Cowboys

Boyd caught both his targets for two yards and lost three yards on his only carry during Saturday's 21-13 win over the Cowboys. He also lost a fumble.

Things hardly could've gone worse for Boyd, who lost net yardage on the night and turned the ball over at midfield in the second quarter. He found the end zone in the first preseason game, but this performance goes to show that he's still a long ways from cementing himself as a go-to option on the outside. Boyd is still competing with John Ross for positioning on the depth chart and will need a better showing next week against the Bills to help his case.