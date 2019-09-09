Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Makes eight catches

Boyd caught eight of 11 targets for 60 yards and added a three-yard rush during Sunday's 21-20 loss to the Seahawks.

Boyd received some extra attention from the Seattle defense after Joe Mixon (ankle) left the game, limiting him mostly to short catches. Although he led the team in receptions, he wasn't close to leading them in receiving yardage as he averaged 7.5 yards per grab. Still, it was a positive sign that he was peppered with targets and Andy Dalton's huge performance bodes well for his fantasy value. Boyd should be busy once again in next Sunday's home matchup with the 49ers.