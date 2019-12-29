Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Makes five catches vs. Browns
Boyd caught five of seven targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 33-23 win over the Browns.
Boyd led the team in targets and caught all but two balls thrown his way, but the talented Cleveland secondary held him to 11.8 yards per grab. The Bengals didn't lean on the passing game much as they led for most of the game, which limited his output in the season finale. This modest output gives Boyd his second consecutive 1,000-yard season, which is rather impressive given the state of the team's quarterback play this season. With A.J. Green (ankle) likely to move on this offseason, Boyd should be the top receiving option once again in 2020, and could benefit if the team acquires a quarterback via the NFL Draft or free agency.
