Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Makes little impact Sunday
Boyd hauled in three of seven targets for 10 yards during Sunday's 23-17 loss at Baltimore.
Boyd played his usual allotment of snaps -- 61 of 62 on offense -- but facing off against cornerback Marlon Humphrey and the Ravens defense had a stifling effect. Among Boyd's seven targets, the longest catch went for five yards, and Andy Dalton's only interception was intended for him but landed in Humphrey's arms. Boyd will attempt to bounce back Sunday versus a Jaguars defense that may be without stud CB Jalen Ramsey (back) for a fourth consecutive contest.
