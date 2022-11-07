Boyd recorded five receptions on six targets for 44 yards in Sunday's 42-21 win over the Panthers.

As expected, Boyd served as the second receiver for the Bengals due to the ongoing absence of Ja'Marr Chase (hip). While his overall volume was limited due to Joe Mixon's five-touchdown performance and the blowout nature of the game, Boyd narrowly missed out on a bigger day when he was ruled down at the half-yard line on a reception early in the second quarter. Boyd has recorded only eight receptions for 82 yards in the two games since Chase has been out.