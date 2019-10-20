Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Many targets, middling production
Boyd caught five of 14 targets for 55 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Jacksonville.
Boyd continues to rank among the league's most targeted wide receivers, but he's not making the most of that volume. He's scored only one touchdown this season after converting seven in 2018, and Boyd has turned his 73 targets into only 45 catches for 471 yards. With A.J. Green progressing in his return from an ankle injury, Boyd's volume may not last much longer, though Green may not be ready to make his season debut against the Rams in Week 8.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...