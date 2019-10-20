Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Many targets, middling production

Boyd caught five of 14 targets for 55 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 27-17 loss to Jacksonville.

Boyd continues to rank among the league's most targeted wide receivers, but he's not making the most of that volume. He's scored only one touchdown this season after converting seven in 2018, and Boyd has turned his 73 targets into only 45 catches for 471 yards. With A.J. Green progressing in his return from an ankle injury, Boyd's volume may not last much longer, though Green may not be ready to make his season debut against the Rams in Week 8.