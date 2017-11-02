Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Misses another practice
Boyd (knee) remained sidelined at practice Thursday, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
We'll revisit Boyd's status Friday, but at this stage he's trending toward missing Sunday's game against the Jaguars. In any case, look for A.J. Green and Brandon LaFell to head the Bengals' Week 9 wideout corps.
